NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two more unruly passengers were arrested at the Nashville International Airport after refusing to wear masks and other disorderly behavior.

MNPD said 33-year-old Artur Grigoryan was arrested at BNA early Tuesday morning after a series of bad behaviors. The officer at the scene responded to calls about Grigoryan multiple times. The first incident occurred when Grigoryan refused to wear a mask on a Spirit Airlines flight and used vulgar language toward the flight staff. Grigoryan was denied any future flights with Spirit Airlines.

Police said while waiting for his new flight with American Airlines at BNA, Grigoryan proceeded to steal food, leave a bag unattended, and refuse to wear a mask through his checkpoint. The officer at the scene responded to Grigoryan for a final time when Grigoryan refused to wear his mask once onboard his American Airlines flight.

The second passenger arrested, 24-year-old James Swafford, refused to wear a mask on his Southwest Airlines flight headed to Washington D.C. Police said the flight was forced to return to the gate to have Swafford removed from the flight.

After being removed from the flight, police said "strong odors of an alcoholic beverage" were coming from Swafford. Police added that Swafford was loud and initially aggressive toward officers while using profanity.