NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two more cases of the West Nile Virus have been found in mosquitoes tested in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Officials tested batches of mosquitoes collected the Pest Management Division.

The mosquitoes that tested positive were trapped in the following neighborhoods:

Waverly/Belmont area near the intersection of Acklen Avenue and 12th Avenue South

North Nashville near the intersection of Buchanan Street and D.B. Todd Boulevard.

Last week the health department reported that one human case of West Nile Virus had been reported in Davidson County.

However, officials said the person had traveled outside Tennessee before becoming ill and believe it could be a "travel-related" case.

The health department also trapped a batch of mosquitoes near the intersection of Buchanan Street and D.B. Todd Boulevard that tested positive last week.

Health department staff will visit the Waverly/Belmont neighborhood on Thursday to pass out mosquito protection and prevention educational materials and monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae.

Staff will apply a granular larvacide to any area where mosquito larvae are present.

Staff began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week in May.

Health officials have no plans to spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

• Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

• If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

• Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

• Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

Health Department officials recommend taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:

• Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

• Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

• Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

• Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).

Health Department staff began monitoring standing water in all areas of Nashville in late February. Staff applies larvicide when mosquito larvae are present to kill the larvae before they become adult mosquitoes.

For information visit the Health Department’s website and Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on West Nile Virus.