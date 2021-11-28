MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Two missing teenagers were found safe Saturday night in Mount Juliet.
According to police, officers were alerted to a license plate associated with two missing juveniles from Knoxville.
Officers recovered the 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl after intercepting the car on Mount Juliet Road at the Exxon near I-40.
Police believe that two went missing together on Friday.
