NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday, Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. handed down sentences to two men for separate and unrelated cases of child exploitation.
In the first case, 24-year-old Kendall Carter was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervision. Carter was indicted in 2015 and pleaded guilty in December 2017 to producing child pornography; two counts of extortion; and child porn possession.
In documents filed with the court, Carter used online usernames to talk with multiple females online, including minors. He would befriend underage girls, exhange nude photos with them, and use a different online persona to threaten to expose the girls to others unless the girls took more graphic images including images of themselves engaging in sexual acts.
The victims included a 16-year-old girl living in Germany where her father was serving on active duty in the military, and a 12-year-old girl living in South Dakota. During online exhanges with the 12-year-old, Carter represented himself as a 14-year-old boy from Tennessee.
In 2014, investigators found an IP address belonging to Carter, who was communicating with these girls from Tennessee. A forensic examination of Carter's iPhone and iPad revealed more than 100 sexually explicit images of minor females.
In the other unrelated case, Judge Crenshaw sentenced 41-year-old Curt Cannamela to 188 months (15.6 years) in prison followed by lifetime supervision. Cannamela was charged in November 2017 and pleaded guilty in January to enticement of a minor; receiving child pornography; and distributing child pornography.
In March 2016, Homeland Security investigators began looking into Cannamela after discovering email communications between him and what appeared to be an underage female. Cannamela disclosed that he was 39-years-old and lived in Hartsville, TN and requested that they move their conversation to another platform and moved it to instant messaging application KIK. Cannamela then sent images depicting child pornography to whom he thought was a minor female and expressed his desire to meet her in Laredo, Texas.
In August 2017, Cannamela purchased a plane ticket for whom he thought was the 14-year-old female to fly from Laredo, Texas to Nashville. A federal search warrant was issued to Cannamela's home in Hartsville, where laptops and other electronic media were seized which contained evidence of other victims of child pornography and child predators. Agents found Cannamela had distributed child pornography through his KIK application and email accounts.
