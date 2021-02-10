NASHVILLE (WSMV) - President Joe Biden announced a list of 12 health officials from around the country as part of his COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
Of the 12 individuals, ranging from California to New York, 2 of them are from Middle Tennessee.
Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth will be among the group.
James Hildreth, PhD, MD, is president of chief executive officer of Meharry Medical College, the nation's largest private, independent historically black academic health sciences center.
Dr. Hildreth served previously as dean of the College of Biological Sciences at University of California, Davis and as a professor and associate dean at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Hildreth is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and an internationally acclaimed immunologist whose work has focused on several human viruses including HIV.
Currently, he serves on the advisory council for the NIH director and as a member of the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
Dr. Hildreth has led Meharry’s efforts to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines.
A statement from Dr. Hildreth was released shortly after the announcement:
I am honored to be chosen by President Biden as a member of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. We are facing one of the largest challenges in the history of our nation. COVID-19 has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, and if adequate steps are not taken, this number will continue to grow. As we have seen, COVID-19 does not discriminate, it does not respect borders, and it does not behave according to our timelines. The virus has had the largest impact on our communities of color, among Black and brown Americans with underlying health conditions. Without our immediate attention and a national, organized effort to fight this virus, we will be dealing with its impact for years to come. As the President of a historically Black medical school that was founded to eradicate health disparities between majority and minority communities, this work is a focus for me and my institution. I am committed to working with our national leadership to develop cohesive plans that will address these silent killers - illnesses like COVID-19 that impact our most vulnerable populations at alarming rates. We must address the pandemic together. I am confident that President Biden’s heightened focus on the pandemic will accelerate testing, treatment and vaccinations nationwide -- proven strategies that will work to mitigate the virus and protect our people. I look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues on the Task Force to restore health, wellbeing and stability to all of America.
On this list was also Bobby Watts, MPH, MS, CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council which supports 300 Health Care for the Homeless FQHCs and 100 Medical Respite programs with training, research, and advocacy to end homelessness.
G. Robert "Bobby" Watts has 25 years' experience in administration, direct service, and implementation of homeless health and shelter services.
Watts also served as Executive Director of Care for the Homeless in New York City for twelve years.
On January 21, President Biden signed an executive order creating the task force to address COVID-19 related health and social inequities.
This task force, which is chaired by Dr. Marcell Nunez-Smith, is served by non-federal members of the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
For a list of other officials on the list, click here to visit the White House website.
