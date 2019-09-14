John Lewis Rippey & Julius Dominick Guinn

Left to Right: John Lewis Rippey, Julius Dominick Guinn

 Courtesy: Shelbyville PD

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for two people wanted for an armed home invasion. 

Police say John Lewis Rippey and Julius Dominick Guinn are the ones responsible. Rippey was last seen walking in the area of Jack Pickle Road in Bedford County sometime Friday morning. He eventually fled the area on foot. 

Guinn's location is unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Nathan Everhart at 931-684-5811. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.