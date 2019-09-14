SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for two people wanted for an armed home invasion.
Police say John Lewis Rippey and Julius Dominick Guinn are the ones responsible. Rippey was last seen walking in the area of Jack Pickle Road in Bedford County sometime Friday morning. He eventually fled the area on foot.
Guinn's location is unknown at this time.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Nathan Everhart at 931-684-5811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.