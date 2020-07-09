NASHVILLE (WSMV) - North Precinct detectives are working to identify two men who rammed into two marked police cars with a stolen SUV Thursday afternoon.
The 2017 BMW SUV was reported stolen on Sunday from a Westwood Avenue residence where it had been parked in the driveway.
Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle in an alley when and began to approach the vehicle on foot.
Both men inside sat up from the seats and drove off, striking the two unoccupied police cars.
The SUV was recovered later in the day on Santi Avenue unoccupied.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
