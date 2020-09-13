Rutherford County Snail Shell Cave rescue
Courtesy: RCSO

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two men trapped inside Snail Shell Cave in Rutherford County were rescued Sunday afternoon.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says the two men were rescued while waters around them continued to rise. 

A third man made his way to safety and notified first responders to the cave on Snail Shell Road in Rockvale. The men were trapped on a knoll with a river inside the cave. 

Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services are credited with saving the men. 

