NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men are recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a shooting at Napier Homes on 134 Lafayette Street.
According to Metro Police, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his side. A short time later, a second call came in of a gunshot victim at 37B Lewis Street. In this shooting, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.
Investigators determined both were shot at 134 Lafayette Street by two male suspects, both armed. Additional details regarding the suspects are unknown at this time, the investigation is ongoing.
