OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - Two men were life-flighted to Nashville hospitals overnight after a shooting on Meridians Way in Oak Grove, KY.
According to our news partners at WKDZ Radio, a 20-year-old was shot in the abdomen and arm along with a 27-year-old who was hit in the leg just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The extent of both men's injuries is currently unknown. If you have any information, call Oak Grove Police at 270-439-4602.
