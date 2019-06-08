MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck involving two tractor trailers Friday morning.
According to police reports, Michael R. Wilheim, 64, of Murfreesboro, was traveling northbound on Highway 8 from a nearby rock quarry.
Wilheim's trailer was loaded with 79,000 pounds of gravel.
State troopers said Wilheim stopped at a red light light in a construction zone near T. E. McGee Road, then traveled about 30 feet before another tractor trailer struck his vehicle from the rear.
Police said the two men inside the vehicle that hit Wilheim, William H. McConnaughey, 45, of Pikeville, Tennessee, and Michael Kelly Ruth, 47, of Copperas Cove, Texas, were killed on impact. Wilheim was not injured.
The two men's trailer was loaded with cross ties.
All three men were wearing their seat belts, according to the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.