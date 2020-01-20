TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Two men were killed Sunday on Highway 139 South at the intersection of Highway 68 in Cadiz after a single-car crash.
According to the Trigg County Coroner's Office, the accident occurred at 7:21 p.m. killing the driver identified as 21-year-old Phillip Hare of Cadiz. A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Jarod Ashe Ballengee, also of Cadiz was taken to the hospital where he died around 8:37 p.m.
The cause of death in the crash for both victim was blunt force trauma. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.