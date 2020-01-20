News4 Accident Generic

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Two men were killed Sunday on Highway 139 South at the intersection of Highway 68 in Cadiz after a single-car crash.

According to the Trigg County Coroner's Office, the accident occurred at 7:21 p.m. killing the driver identified as 21-year-old Phillip Hare of Cadiz. A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Jarod Ashe Ballengee, also of Cadiz was taken to the hospital where he died around 8:37 p.m.

The cause of death in the crash for both victim was blunt force trauma. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.