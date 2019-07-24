CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two victims. 

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of College Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. An officer arrived to a chaotic scene where a large amount of people was leaving the parking lot. One man who had been shot was found in the lot. Police were told there was a celebration going on when the shots rang out. 

A short time later, police were told another man was shot in the 1000 block of Main Street. 

Both men were in critical condition when officers came in contact with them. One was flown to a Nashville hospital and the other was taken to a local hospital. 

Police do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Newman at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.