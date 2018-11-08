NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A jury has reached a verdict of guilty on all counts against Andy Nunez and Joseph Santillan in the trial of California tourist Teddy Grasset murdered back in 2016.
The verdict was reached around 5:25 p.m.
Nunez faced four counts of first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated robbery. Santillan faced four counts of second degree murder, felony murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated robbery.
Both the state and the defense presented closing arguments this morning, and the judge began his jury instruction about noon today. The case went to the eight women, six men jury for deliberation, and lasted just four hours.
Grasset, a denim fashion designer from California, was murdered in an apparent robbery in downtown Nashville on September 25, 2016 as he and a friend were walking beside the Country Music Hall of Fame. Three suspects were accused in the shooting, including Nunez, Santillan, and Nunez's girlfriend Daniela V. Cruz.
Officers allege that Santillan owned the silver Chevrolet Impala used in the crime and was one of the men who got out of the car to confront Grasset and his friend, Larry Niehues. Grasset and Niehues were walking on Fourth Avenue South when the car pulled up behind them and the two men got out of the car.
Niehues ran toward Korean Veterans Boulevard while Grasset ran around the car in the opposite direction toward Demonbreun Street. Grasset was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died. Niehues was uninjured. The men had been on Broadway and were planning to take a ride-share back to a Murfreesboro Pike motel where they had been staying.
“Downtown Nashville is historically an extremely safe place to be. This is just an unfortunate incident,” said Kris Munford with Metro Police at the time of the incident back in 2016, “There’s no indication the victims and suspects knew each other.”
Grasset's family was in the courtroom Thursday. Nunez and Santillan chose not to take the stand in their own defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.