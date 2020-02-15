Deadly Shooting Generic MGN
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people are dead after an argument over a marijuana deal ended in a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger in Antioch.

De Arious A. Harris, 23, was shot in the chest and Craige Strickland, 18, was shot in the head.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Kroger located in the 5300 block of Mt. View Road just before midnight. While on their way to the scene, they were redirected to a nearby Waffle House where Harris had been driven to. Harris was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Shortly after, Strickland was driven to General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police interviewed Harris’ girlfriend and four men who were with Strickland. Through the interviews, police believe Harris had arranged to meet Strickland and his group in the Kroger parking lot to sell marijuana. During the meeting, a disagreement ensued that resulted in gunfire.

Officers have recovered two guns and based on evidence recovered thus far, they believe Harris and Strickland fired at each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

