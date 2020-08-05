NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 22-year-old Justin Ward and a 14-year-old male have been charged by Hendersonville Police with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.
On Thursday, June 18th, Hendersonville Police received two reports of overnight vehicle burglaries in the Durham Farms subdivision where numerous items were stolen from vehicles.
The juvenile is pending an appearance before the Sumner County Juvenile Court on his charges.
Ward was transported to jail in Nashville after he was located by Hendersonville Detectives in Nashville on Wednesday.
Ward has outstanding warrants from Nashville and also has a hold from the Sumner County Jail.
Additionally, Ward was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Vandalism.
Hendersonville Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.