NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men have been charged in the shooting and killing of a woman last Friday night in Madison.
Court papers say Christopher Ferguson and David Watkins, both 24-years-old, were charged overnight with criminal homicide.
Officers reported that on June 26th, the two were driving on Cumberland Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when Watkins pulled out a gun and shot a woman in the front yard of a home.
The victim was taken to Skyline Hospital where she later died.
Police say Watkins' girlfriend was in the car at the time of the shooting.
Ferguson and Watkins are also facing drug charges.
