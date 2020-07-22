HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a bank in Hendersonville on Tuesday.
Hendersonville Police say 31-year-old Christopher Wilson-Session and 43-year-old Joe Featherston went to the Fifth Third Bank on Glenbrook Way and robbed the bank. The two were reportedly armed with guns.
Within hours of the robbery, the two were identified and arrested in Nashville.
Wilson-Session and Featherston are charged with aggravated robbery and theft over $10,000. They are currently at the Sumner County Jail.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case or other possible related cases please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.