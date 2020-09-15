MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two men have been charged after assaulting individuals they met through dating sites and apps between August 21 and August 24, 2020.
20-year-old Cebric J. Moten and 20-year-old Darius D. Hines have both been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, in connection to these incidents.
Moten is facing similar charges stemming from an incident that occurred in Jackson, Tn. in 2018. He was currently out on bond while he was in Clarksville.
Moten is being held in the Madison County Jail in Jackson while Hines is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and Clarksville Police expect more charges to be filed.
