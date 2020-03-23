RUTHERFORD CO., TN (WSMV) – Two men are charged for multiple auto burglaries earlier in March, according to Sheriff’s Deputies.
26-year-old George A. Parker of Smyrna, and 29-year-old Steven Lokey of Manchester, both were charged with one count of auto burglary, and the two were charged for a number of attempted burglaries each.
On March 13th Rutherford County Sheriff Deputies were called to the Farmington subdivision near Lascassas from concerned residents over a suspicious vehicle being in the area.
Sheriff Department Detectives impounded the vehicle, and later located Parker and Lokey, though the Sheriff’s department did not specify how much time had passed or where the two were found.
A search warrant was obtained to search the truck, and detectives found property inside that belonged to residents of that subdivision. “We recovered a couple of computers, a Louis Vuitton wallet, and children’s clothes,” according to Sheriff’s detective Brian Gonzales.
Deputies say the vehicles items were stolen from had been left unlocked and emphasizes the need for residents to practice personal security, and always secure your vehicle.
Detectives have also connected one of the suspects to a March 4th vehicle burglary in the Southridge subdivision, near Veterans Parkway.
The Sheriff says Parker was released on $12,500 bond and will have a General Sessions court hearing on April 29th. Lokey is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $22,000 bond, and will have an April 2nd General Sessions hearing.
