COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cookeville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested two men on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
In one case, officers served a search warrant at the home of Dustin Reed Rugh, 20, on December 14, 2018.
Police found during their investigation that Rugh had relocated to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.
Detectives presented evidence to the Putnam County grand jury indicting Rugh for the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
After notification of the indictment, Allegheny County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested him on the charges from Tennessee.
Rugh was transported back to Cookeville and is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
On June 28, detectives served a search warrant at the resident of Tony R. Peek, 58, during an investigation related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested Peek and charged him with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was transported to the Putnam County Jail where he was held on $70,000 bond.
The investigations which led to the two mens' arrests were a multi-agency effort that included sheriff's offices in Giles County, Tennessee, and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.