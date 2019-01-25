NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A two-year investigation into a suspected cocaine and meth distributor and fugitive Esteban Valencia-Rodriguez by Metro Police led to his arrest late Thursday afternoon as he sat inside a pickup truck in the 4600 block of Nolensville Pike.
Valencia-Rodriguez, 34, was indicted in May 2018 for engaging in a Nashville cocaine selling conspiracy but managed to elude capture until Thursday. With him in the truck was Francisco Miranda-Mojica, 21, along with 8.2 pounds of crystal meth, 16 grams of cocaine, more than one-half pound of marijuana, and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.
Valencia-Rodriguez and Miranda-Mojica are jailed on multiple felony drug counts. Valencia-Rodriguez’s bond is set at $387,500. Miranda-Mojica’s bond is set at $87,500.
The TBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration are assisting in this investigation.
