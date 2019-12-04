Kenneth Lines and John Douglas Smith

 Mt. Juliet Police
Mt. Juliet Pizza Delivery Robbery - 12/4/19

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Two men were arrested overnight after they reportedly pepper-sprayed a pizza delivery driver and stole pizza on the 100 block of Silverstone Lane near West Division Street.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the crime happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. A Mt. Juliet Corporal and a K9 officer tracked the suspects down to a house nearly a mile away from where the crime occurred.

Investigators say 18-year-old Kenneth Lines and 20-year-old John Douglas Smith called-in a pizza order with the intent to not pay for the pizza. Both were arrested and booked into Wilson County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.

