MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Two men were arrested overnight after they reportedly pepper-sprayed a pizza delivery driver and stole pizza on the 100 block of Silverstone Lane near West Division Street.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the crime happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. A Mt. Juliet Corporal and a K9 officer tracked the suspects down to a house nearly a mile away from where the crime occurred.
Investigators say 18-year-old Kenneth Lines and 20-year-old John Douglas Smith called-in a pizza order with the intent to not pay for the pizza. Both were arrested and booked into Wilson County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.