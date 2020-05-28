NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested two men on Wednesday night after the driver intentionally rammed the driver side of a patrol car following a chase.
Decarlo Churchwell, 19, and Mark Whitehead, 20, were spotted in a stolen Honda sedan at S. 5th and Crutcher Streets that had been involved in a shooting on Tuesday night on Delta Avenue.
The driver, Churchwell, refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop and took officers on a chase that ended at the Dickerson Pike exit on I-65.
Churchwell intentionally rammed the driver side of an MNPD patrol car before leading officers on a foot pursuit.
Churchwell is currently in jail in lieu of $119,000 bond on charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault on an officer, felony evading arrest, gun possession by a convicted felon, felony drug possession, driving on a suspended license, and vehicle burglary.
Whitehead remained in the car at the scene and was taken into custody and is jailed in lieu of $60,000 bond on charges of vehicle theft, felony drug possession, and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.
During the arrests, officers recovered a loaded nine-millimeter pistol, numerous pills believed to be Ecstasy and credit cards stolen during a recent vehicle burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.