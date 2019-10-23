Donald Reynolds & Justin Cease

SMTIH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two men accused of abusing a corpse have been arrested in Smith County. 

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI agents began investigating an incident where a body was discovered near Seabowisha Lane in Lancaster. Agents then determined the body of 19-year-old Cameron Wilson was taken to that location and left there three days prior. 

In early September, the Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments that charged 41-year-old Donald Lee Reynolds of Antioch and 31-year-old Justin Gage Cease of Lexa, AR each with one count of abuse of a corpse. 

Both Reynolds and Cease were arrested Monday and booked into the Smith County Jail. Bond for Reynolds was set a $50,000 and bond for Cease was set at $25,000. 

