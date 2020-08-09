MAURY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Maury County School officials announced on Facebook Sunday that they would be closing Whitthorne Middle School and Spring Hill High School on Monday, August 10 for COVID-19 precautions.
In a statement from the school district, it informs students and parents this is all out of an abundance of caution due to staffing related to COVID-19.
If this closure takes longer than Monday, the school will be contacting families with another call with plan updates.
