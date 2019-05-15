NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro PD tell News4 that a pair of Mapco gas stations were robbed by three men within about an hour.
Just after 3:00AM police were called to the Mapco at the corner of 21st Avenue South and Children's Way by Vanderbilt.
The clerk told police that three men wearing dark clothes entered the store, one showed a gun, and the three went behind the counter and stole several cartons of cigarettes, and the suspects then left in a silver car.
About an hour later a Mapco station on Bell road at I-24 in Antioch reported the same details. Three men in dark clothing entered the store, flashed a gun, and loaded trash bags with cartons of cigarettes.
They also left the robbery in a silver sedan, and the clerk said the car had temporary tags.
In this case, the clerk recorded the suspects on her cell phone, and they apparently had no qualms about being recorded.
