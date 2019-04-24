NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A federal lawsuit filed between Jeffrey Reinking and the family of Akilah DaSilva has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice.
The details surrounding the dismissal are not immediately clear. Each party is responsible for their own attorney's fees and Jeffrey Reinking is responsible for discretionary costs incurred by the DaSilva family.
The lawsuit claimed the elder Reinking returned the weapons to his son knowing Travis "planned to take and possess the rifle in Nashville, Tennessee, and that his doing so constituted a real and severe danger to all individuals in Nashville, Tennessee with whom Travis Reinking came into contact. Jeffrey Reinking transferred the rifle into Travis Reinking’s possession with the actual knowledge and intent that the rifle be introduced into and possessed in the State of Tennessee and the city of Nashville by an individual whom he knew to be dangerous and mentally unstable."
A civil case involving Reinking and Shirl Baker, the mother of DeEbony Graves filed in Davidson County court was also voluntarily dismissed according to court records but the details surrounding that case are also not clear.
Several lawsuits against both Jeffrey and Travis Reinking are still open in both Nashville and in Illinois.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
