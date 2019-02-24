CARROLL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Centerville Assistant Police Chief Tim Buchanan has died after a car accident on Saturday, according to Hickman County Emergency Management.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Interstate 40 eastbound around mile marker 120 on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. The crash occurred 12 miles east of Wildersville in Carroll County.
A 2009 Nissan Maxima driven by 34-year-old Corey Mason was traveling westbound on I-40 and a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by 51-year-old Buchanan was traveling eastbound. At around the 120 mile marker, Mason struck the bridge wall and lost control, crossing the median and striking Buchanan's F-150 head on.
Mason was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash, along with Asssistant Chief Buchanan. A passenger in Buchanan's truck was injured.
"While on duty or off, this man was dedicated to service, uplifting the human spirit though laughter and being there when needed. A true guardian angel and friend for the town of Centerville," said a statement on the Hickman County Emergency Management Facebook page.
