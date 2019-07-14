DECATUR COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people were at home when a fire broke out Saturday morning, but only one survived, according to fire officials.
The Fire Coordinator for Decatur County, David Whitaker, told WBBJ-TV that the home on Edd Raines Road in the community of Sugar Tree was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
About 50 firefighters and rescue personnel responded to battle the blaze, Whitaker said.
The remains of the two killed in the fire were sent to Nashville for an autopsy.
Whitaker added that the Tennessee state fire marshal and arson squad were called in to determine where the fire started and how it began.
The victims' names have not been released.
The fire survivor was not injured.
The Red Cross has reached out to the family for support.
