OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, according to the Kentucky State Police.
According to the investigation, a Ryder box truck was traveling eastbound on I-24 shortly before 8 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes near the 93 Mile Marker, striking a tractor-trailer head on.
Both vehicles caught fire and both drivers were reported dead, according to the KSP.
Westbound I-24 was closed with traffic being diverted through the welcome center. Eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
