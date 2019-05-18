Crash involving Travis Tritt's tour bus

Two people were reportedly killed in a head-on crash outside of Myrtle Beach, SC on Friday night. The crash caused minor damage to the tour bus of country music star Travis Tritt.

 Travis Tritt / Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSMV) - Country music star Travis Tritt was involved in a crash Friday night outside of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when a wrong way driver on Veterans Highway reportedly crashed head-on into another vehicle. Two people were killed in the crash.

According to Tritt on Twitter, the bus tried to avoid the crash site in front of them which caused them to be sideswiped, causing minor damage to his tour bus. Tritt says that he was told the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was impaired.

Tritt expressed his grief to the victims in the crash on Twitter, saying "he is so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight." He also said that while his tour bus can be fixed, the lives lost cannot be replaced.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

