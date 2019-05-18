MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSMV) - Country music star Travis Tritt was involved in a crash Friday night outside of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when a wrong way driver on Veterans Highway reportedly crashed head-on into another vehicle. Two people were killed in the crash.
We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019
According to Tritt on Twitter, the bus tried to avoid the crash site in front of them which caused them to be sideswiped, causing minor damage to his tour bus. Tritt says that he was told the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was impaired.
I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired. Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away.— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019
I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober. Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive.— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019
Tritt expressed his grief to the victims in the crash on Twitter, saying "he is so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight." He also said that while his tour bus can be fixed, the lives lost cannot be replaced.
We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us. Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019
We only were sideswiped in tonight’s accident. It could’ve been so much worse. God was obviously watching over us tonight. I praise God for keeping us safe!— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.