NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people have been killed following a deadly four-vehicle crash.
Metro Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling on I-40 west crossed over the median onto I-40 east. The vehicle crashed into an SUV head-on.
At this time all lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash.
