PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed and one child was injured in a wreck on hwy 166 late Friday night.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ashley Rolin of Pulaski was driving when the car went off the road, hit a mailbox, then crashed into a bridge rail. The crash happened around midnight.
Misty McFann, 28, was in the passenger seat. McFann and Rolin died in the wreck.
A four-year-old was also in the car and was injured. It is unclear at this time how serious the injuries are.
The crash is still under investigation. Stay with News4 for updates.
