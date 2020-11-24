NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 12-year-old and 14-year-old were killed in a shooting inside a stolen pickup truck on I-24 on Tuesday morning.
Police said Abdiwahab Adam, 12, was the driver of the truck and the rear passenger behind the driver, Donquez Abernathy, 14, were shot and killed.
A 16-year-old passenger, who was also shot, is the suspected shooter.
The shooting happened near the Silliman Evans Bridge at mile marker 49 near downtown on Interstate 24 East around 3:15 a.m.
This morning's gunfire that killed 2 persons & wounded 2 others inside a pickup truck on I -24 near downtown appears to have been contained within the truck. 1 gun was recovered from the vehicle, which was stolen last week from South Nashville. pic.twitter.com/sq9tA6U92s— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 24, 2020
A 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were also passengers in the truck and were injured in the shooting. They are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A pistol was recovered from the truck. Officers said that truck was reported stolen from South Nashville last week.
A police investigation shut down a large section of the interstate for much of the early morning commute.
#UPDATE— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 24, 2020
I-24 East has opened back up.
Waiting for more information from @MNPDNashville on that deadly shooting that happened this morning. https://t.co/pubwZMCai5
Around 7:30 a.m. the interstate has been completely reopened.
I-24 EAST IS OPEN!!! https://t.co/bM6dzlcH4D— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) November 24, 2020
Homicide detectives continue to investigate the chain of events surrounding the gunfire.
