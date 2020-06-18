NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today will mark 24 days since Mayor John Cooper moved Nashville into Phase Two of the coronavirus reopening plan, and it’s unclear when the city might be moved into Phase Three.
City officials saw improvements and stability in case metrics for 14 days after Phase One, and began Phase Two on Monday, May 25.
Officials are looking for a similar stability in the metrics and other key indicators before making the move into Phase Three.
Some of the metrics considered are the transmission rate, the 14-day trend of new cases, testing capacities and the availability of hospital beds.
Right now, two of the key metrics on the road map for reopening are in the less than satisfactory range.
First, the transmission rate, which needs to stay below 1. That means on average, every person with coronavirus infects only one other person.
Second, the 14-day new case trend needs to see a sustained downward trend, this metric being critical for getting to the next phase of reopening.
Yesterday Metro saw an increase of 126 new COVID-19 cases, but the mayor said most of those were delayed results from tests done earlier in June.
Today News4 will work to get answers from Mayor Cooper at his daily coronavirus task force briefing on when Nashvillians can expect the city to move into Phase Three.
