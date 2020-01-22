NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two kids robbed a young woman at gunpoint who was on her way to house sit for a family.
The woman told Metro police they were 10 and 15 years old.
It happened near South 14th Street and Russell Street in East Nashville around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
"It's pretty alarming especially because I have young children and it's a major safety concern," Hannah Page, a neighbor said.
Police said the woman had just parked her car when the two kids ran up and yelled at her to hand over her car keys.
Police also told News4 one aimed a rifle at the woman's head.
"You got to wonder where kids of that age can get their hands on a weapon like that," Page said.
Another neighbor told News4 he heard the woman yelling for someone to call police. He said the thieves couldn't start the woman's car and got out.
Police said they ran off toward Fatherland Street with the woman's purse and cell phone.
"Just hope that they can find something more worthwhile to do with their time. You're affecting other people," Page said.
Police told News4 the woman wasn't hurt. They also found her purse.
Investigators said the two kids were wearing dark colored hoodies. If you have any information, call 615-862-8600.
