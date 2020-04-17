NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested two 17-year-old brothers in their home on Willow Trace Court.
A pickup truck that was reported stolen on Monday from a residence on Mossdale Drive was at the home and the reason for the police stopping at the home.
When police approached the home, the teens' mother answered the door and one teen admitted to having a pistol under his bed as well.
The police detained the two boys and obtained a search warrant for the home.
During the search, Task Force officers found a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol loaded with one round in the chamber and 23 rounds in the magazine under the bed of one teen.
An AR-15 rifle and a Remington R25 rifle loaded with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.
The Remington rifle was stolen during a 2013 home burglary on Jessie Drive in South Nashville.
16 vehicle keys, including one to the stolen pickup truck parked outside were also recovered in the home.
Both of the 17-year-olds were taken to juvenile detention, while one is charged with auto theft after admitting to stealing the pickup truck, unlawful gun possession, aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.
The aggravated assault and vehicle burglary charges stem from a case on April 10th where a homeowner on Vernon Avenue caught several young men going through his vehicle at 2 a.m.
The other brother is charged with gun theft and unlawful gun possession.
