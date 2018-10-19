HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in police custody facing charges in the homicide of a 17-year-old man on Friday in Centerville.
According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, investigators were dispatched to St. Thomas Hickman Hospital in Centerville in response to a gunshot victim. The victim, Jacob Farlow, died from his injuries.
While they were on the way to the hospital, they were redirected to an address on Bells Branch Trail, where the shooting occurred. Deputies were told that the shooter may still be at the scene, but when they arrived they only found family members there.
When detectives arrived on scene, the Sheriff's Office learned more about two possible suspects and put out a BOLO for their vehicle. While the investigation continued, Tennessee Highway Patrol in Giles County alerted investigators of a crash involving the suspect's vehicle.
Hickman County and Giles County detectives met up and both suspects, male juveniles, were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released at this time.
If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact Hickman County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (931) 729-6146.
Original story located on Page 2.
CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hickman County sheriff has confirmed a 17-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning.
The homicide happened around 1 a.m. on Bell Branch Road in Centerville.
The TBI and the Hickman County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deadly shooting.
At this time, the sheriff said they believe another teen might have been involved in the homicide and that the suspect could be in Giles County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.