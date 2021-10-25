NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two inmates with the Davidson County Jail walked off of a work detail assignment Monday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., two inmates, Steven Hooberry, 32 of Joelton, and Jason Morris, 34 of Antioch, were working an assignment at the DCSO's Correctional Services Center at 5117 Harding Place when they walked out of the facility.
If you spot either of the men, you are asked to contact 911.
