TIPTONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two inmates from a minimum security prison in West Tennessee are on the run after being reported missing during an emergency recount of prisoners.
Robert Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34 fled the complex at 8:25AM.
Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape in Putnam County.
Osteen is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary from Madison County.
If you know where these prisoners are, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND.
