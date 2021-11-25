HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A man and woman were injured after a shooting on Wednesday in Kentucky, according to WKDZ Radio.
The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 18th Street.
The man was taken by helicopter to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
There is no word on either condition for the victims.
Police say they are continuing to investigate and speaking to witnesses. No suspect has been arrested.
