NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shootout on Trinity Lane overnight.
Police say officers responded to Loves Travel Stop where two people were shooting at each other near the gas pumps. The suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles.
Shortly after the shooting, a 16-year-old teen showed up at Skyline with one gunshot wound to his elbow and a 26-year-old man drove himself to Centennial Women's Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the groin area. The 26-year-old was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
