HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Walnut Street around midnight on Thursday.
Police said a man and woman drove to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center and reported they had been shot.
They said someone pulled into a driveway on South Walnut Street and started shooting at them.
The woman was shot in the leg. The man had injuries to his hand and forearm. Both are expected to recover.
The police said the victims said the suspects were in an SUV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.