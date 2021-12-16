NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two women were injured after being shot late Wednesday night in Nashville.
Witnesses tell police they believe gunfire came from an SUV in the area of Sylvan and 7th Street.
The witnesses told police the SUV had been driving around while randomly shooting in the area.
Police do not believe the two women were intended targets of this shooting, but rather innocent bystanders.
At this time, nobody has been arrested and the two women are expected to survive.
