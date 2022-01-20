MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro Thursday morning, police said.
Murfreesboro Police officers and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to the multi-vehicle crash at 6:04 a.m. on SE Broad Street, near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The driver of a truck that was hit head-on jumps out and pulls two men and woman from a wrecked car moments before it burst into flames Thursday morning. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two injured. MORE DETAILS ON FACEBOOK: /Murfreesboro TN Police Department pic.twitter.com/rUpvWWYAGY— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 20, 2022
Officials said the driver of a white 2012 Ford truck that was hit head on jumped out of his vehicle to save two men and a woman from a wrecked car moments before it burst into flames. There were five cars involved in this crash.
The driver of the black 2018 Infiniti G-37 and his passenger were critically injured and taken to the hospital police said. The female passenger was treated for a broken finger. The drivers of the other three vehicles were not seriously hurt.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire quickly.
Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed the driver of the Infiniti was traveling south on Broad, at a high rate of speed, and veered into the oncoming lane of traffic. It then hit a gray 2017 Dodge Ram 1500. The driver of the Infiniti then collided with a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey van. The van left the road and stopped several yards away behind a nearby business.
Police said the crash was caused by a tire that came of the Infiniti and struck a silver 2008 Nissan Titan truck.
Authorities said charges could be pending and there is an ongoing investigation.
