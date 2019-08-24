NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured Saturday night after shots were fired at an event at Hadley Park.
According to police, officers received a call of shots fired at Hadley Park around 8:18 p.m. Saturday. Two people were injured but their injuries are non life-threatening. Police say the event at Hadley Park was a "pop-up party".
Police do not yet have anyone in custody. A lot of belongings were left behind on the ground as people ran for cover, such as purses, keys, wallets and cellphones. Police say lost items can be picked up and claimed at the House of God Church on Scovel Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
