MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say two suspects are now in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends on Snow Avenue in Madison.
According to dispatch, the pursuit started on Gallatin Pike North and Myatt Drive, and ended in the area of Snow Avenue and Pierce Road.
CONFIRMED: Sergeant says they responded to a stolen truck, were led on a short pursuit starting at Myatt Drive, then the truck crashed in a ditch on the corner of Pierce road and Snow Avenue. They do have two people in custody. The truck has Lamar outdoor advertising sign on it— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) August 9, 2019
