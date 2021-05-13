THP confirms that the second person is now in custody.
HAMPSHIRE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured and another person remains on the run after a crash in Maury County during a police pursuit that started in Hickman County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a pursuit began in Centerville on Thursday afternoon. The suspects attempted to make a high speed turn off North Cross Bridges Road onto Hampshire Pike and crashed.
The female passenger in the car stayed in the car after the crash. She was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center with injuries. The driver of the car fled from the car on foot.
Hampshire Unit School in Maury County "sheltered in place" after the pursuit ended as a precaution. The school dismissed on time with the exception of students on a bus route that would travel to that area. Those parents were able to pick their children up at the school.
Hampshire Pike remained closed while authorities searched for the suspect.
