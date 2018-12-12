HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV)- Police arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery of a Mapco Tuesday night.
Police say the gas station on 5400 Old Hickory Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint by three black men around 11:10p.m.
The store clerk says that the suspects came into the store and stole an unknown amount of cash while one of the suspects was pointing a pistol them.
Police say the robbers then drove off in a silver sedan.
Moments later, police report seeing a silver sedan going the wrong way near Old Hickory Boulevard.
Hermitage Police say they confirmed that the sedan had been stolen and began pursuing it.
The sedan then got onto 1-40 West until it eventually struck a guardrail.
Hermitage Police then arrested two individuals, but one or two suspects got away.
Police found guns and money inside the silver sedan.
This investigation is still ongoing.
